Covid-19: Keysborough school Tier 1

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Keysborough school has been added to the state’s Tier 1 Covid exposure sites.

An infected case attended Mount Hira College at 185 Perry Road on Friday 17 September between 8.10am-3.45pm.

Anyone at the school between those times is urged to get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days.

Another Tier 1 site is Dandenong Hospital’s emergency department waiting room on Wednesday 8 September 9.35pm-10.59pm, Friday 10 September 6.20pm-9.55pm, Friday 17 September 9.51pm-11.43pm and Monday 20 September 1pm-3.10pm.

Meanwhile, active cases have surged in City of Casey, including the Doveton-Eumemmerring postcode – up 10 in the past day to a total of 16.

Other region postcode hotspots are Dandenong (52), Cranbourne (49), Keysborough (13), Narre Warren (12), Hampton Park (12), Endeavour Hills (9) and Hallam (9).

In the past 24 hours, active cases in Casey rose by 19 to 142 and Cardinia by 11 to 61.

Greater Dandenong was up by two active cases to 84.

In the meantime, pop-up vaccine clinics have been installed to boost the area’s lagging Covid vaccine rates.

The clinics have been installed at Palm Plaza, Dandenong and Springvale City Hall supper room, as well as places of worship in Hallam and Doveton.

Springvale City Hall is at 18 Grace Park Avenue, Springvale on 22-26 September, 9.30am-4pm. Bookings: https://calendly.com/covid19vaccination/springvale-city-hall

Vaccinations are also available for walk-ups at Palm Plaza, Dandenong. Vaccine appointments can also be made at Sandown Racecourse and participating GP clinics and pharmacists.

Bookings: http://portal.cvms.vic.gov.au/ or https://www.health.gov.au/health-topics/immunisation/about-immunisation/where-can-i-get-immunised