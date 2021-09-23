Keeping ‘Pace’ with fitness

-

A Doveton couple are keeping pace with their daily exercise despite their walking group going into lockdown hibernation.

Pam, 84, and Gordon, 74, are part of the Plaza Pacers group which normally walks three laps inside Armada Dandenong Plaza each week.

Founding member Pam said she was looking forward to reunite with the 20-strong group after Covid lockdown.

“It’s been difficult to stay motivated but I do my best to move around.

“We often have a coffee and catch up after walking.”

Her husband Gordon said he’s keeping fit by tending the orchids in his garden, and using weights.

Fourteen years ago, he joined the Plaza Pacers to build fitness before embarking on the Kokoda Trail.

“Back then I was working as a shift worker so I could only fit in every second week with Pam and the rest of the Plaza Pacers.”

The free group is open for men and women of all ages to walk under the shopping centre’s roof in all weathers.

It includes stretching exercises with a YMCA instructor at the start of each session.

The group will resume, pending State Government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

To register go to armadadandenongplaza.com.au