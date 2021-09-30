Public hearings into branch-stack claims

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A joint anti-corruption investigation is set to launch public hearings into branch-stacking allegations against State MPs and public officials.

IBAC and the Victorian Ombudsman have conducted a joint probe – titled Operation Watts – into “serious corrupt conduct” claims levelled at South Eastern Metropolitan MP Adem Somyurek by 60 Minutes and The Age in 2020.

The hearings will be live-streamed from 11 October.

It will examine allegations that Victorian public officers directed taxpayer-funded ministerial and electorate office staff to perform party-political work while being paid to perform their official duties.

Public funding intended for community associations was also allegedly misused for party polictical work.

In June 2020, Mr Somyurek was sacked from the Cabinet and ALP caucus by Premier Daniel Andrews over claims of using Parliamentary staff and thousands of fake memberships.

He has denied the allegations, resigned from the ALP and has remained in Parliament as an independent.

Two other State Cabinet ministers Robin Scott and Marlene Kairouz stood as a result of the allegations.

Both expressed confidence that their names would be cleared by an investigation.

IBAC Commissioner Robert Redlich will preside over the Operation Watts hearings.

He said the Victorian community rightly expected public funds to be used appropriately and for public officers to adhere to Parliamentary standards and process.

“As part of our focus on preventing corruption, the public hearings will also consider whether the current systems and controls are sufficient to protect the integrity of the expenditure of public funds for ministerial and electorate office staff and the making of community grants.”

It would also examine “potential systemic issues” including “governance, transparency and accountability arrangements”, Mr Redlich said.

Victorian Ombudsman Deborah Glass said it was the first time the two integrity agencies had combined resources and expertise.

“This is a crucial investigation to allow for public confidence in how taxpayers’ money was being used by those in power,” Ms Glass said.

Counsel Assisting the hearings is Chris Carr SC of the Victorian Bar.

Any credible information for the investigation can be made to www.ibac.vic.gov.au/report or 1300 735 135.