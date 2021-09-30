Stabbing death in Noble Park

-

A woman has died after a reported stabbing at a block of units in Noble Park.

Emergency services were called to Kelvinside Road about 2am on Thursday 30 September.

The woman, who was yet to be formally identified, was found with life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to hospital where she later died.

A man, believed to be known by the woman, was found at the scene.

He was later questioned by police.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.

