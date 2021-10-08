Baker cooks home-grown crops

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A successful baker who grew more than 130 cannabis plants in two properties including his family home has been jailed for drug cultivation.

Vu ‘Bobby’ Huynh, 46, lived part-time in two grow houses in Clayton and Huntingdale, while selling his plants for profit to “unknown associates” in Springvale.

His wife, three children, sister-in-law and mother-in-law lived with him in the Clayton home at the time, sentencing Victorian County Court judge Gabriele Cannon noted on 21 September.

Huynh moved out to the other crop house after convincing his wife “this was the way you wanted to make money,” Judge Cannon said.

In raids on the properties on 14 May 2020, police seized 98 plants weighing nearly 29 kilograms.

Plants were found growing under lamps and irrigation systems in five rooms of the Huntingdale house.

Huynh admitted to selling a further 40 mature, home-grown plants for between $70 and $250 before the raids.

He stole more than 216 Megawatts using electrical by-passes at both properties.

A Taser and capsicum spray were seized during the raids.

At the time, Huynh was on bail for driving offences.

Huynh discovered the “enterprise” at the Huntingdale house and continued with it. He set up the electric bypass at the Clayton house with help from an associate.

He was raised by his grandparents in Vietnam before moving to Australia as a 15-year-old.

He’d owned and operated several bakeries, most recently in Ballarat, as well as a restaurant in St Albans.

After a tragic family bereavement in 2017, Huynh descended into deep grief.

“You may well have developed a self-destructive mentality which somewhat blunted your conscience, having previously been a law-abiding citizen,” Judge Cannon said.

However his primary motivation for his cultivation was “profit”.

Huynh had limited and significantly dated criminal history including trafficking and using heroin in the late 1990’s.

In September, he was however jailed for six months for 10 firearm charges. The offences included a loaded weapon found in his car boot with his family inside the car, Judge Cannon said.

His full cooperation with police and early guilty plea showed remorse. His family support, work ethic and business acumen were noted.

Judge Cannon rated Huynh’s prospects for rehabilitation as “guardedly good”.

Drugs were a “scourge” that threatened the fabric of society, she said. A strong message was needed to deter others from similar behaviour, and Huynh’s offending was too serious to avoid jail.

He was convicted and imprisoned for up to two-and-a-half years, with a 12 month non-parole period.

A further two months of the recent jail term will be served cumulatively.