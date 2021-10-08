State’s top doc has healthy passion

-

A Dandenong doctor with a passion for improving Aboriginal health has been crowned the state’s top GP.

Dr Hung The Nguyen from the Dandenong District Aborigines Co-operative Limited’s Bunurong Health Service was announced as GP of the Year at the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners’ state awards.

“I don’t think of myself so much as a GP, but also as a social worker with a strong passion for helping disadvantaged communities,” Dr Nguyen said.

““Being a GP is not just about treating conditions that a patient presents with on any given day.

“It is about ensuring patient health literacy and health systems literacy, and having an impact on people lives through teaching them how to improve their wellbeing.”

Dr Nguyen said he’d developed a “unique perspective” working in rural and remote Australian communities as well as overseas.

“I have been particularly inspired to apply primary health care tools in less privileged communities.”

He’s been part of the No Anaemia for Kids project to work with young mothers to improve child nutrition.

Bunurong Health Service is creating a video game with young and older members of the DDACL to promote health literacy.

Currently Dr Nguyen is working on programs to combat Covid vaccine hesitancy, including community engagement activities at online forums.

“The pandemic has presented difficulties but as GPs we must do what we can.”

The RACGP national awards will be announced on 20 November.