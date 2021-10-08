Inquiry into needs of older migrants and refugees

Victorians are being encouraged to make a submission to a new parliamentary inquiry as it considers the needs of older Victorians from migrant and refugee backgrounds.

The Legislative Assembly Legal and Social Issues Committee is examining the adequacy of services for culturally diverse older communities and the unique challenges they face.

“This is an important opportunity for people aged 60 and over, or those who know someone that is, to tell us what helps them to live happily,” committee chair Natalie Suleyman said.

“Your ideas can be made in your first language either in writing, by filling out a survey online or making a recording.

“Your submission will shape our recommendations to the Victorian Government on how to better support older Victorians from culturally diverse backgrounds.”

Some of the issues likely to be explored include social isolation, civic participation, digital literacy, elder abuse and access to culturally appropriate aged care and home care services.

The Committee also wants to hear ideas on how to improve the physical and mental health and wellbeing of Victoria’s multicultural seniors.

Translated promotional materials and an Easy English submission guide are available upon request.

Submissions are welcome until 30 November and the Committee plans to commence public hearings in December. It will report to Parliament before June 2022.

All submissions are treated as public documents, but you can request confidentiality. Personal information will not be published or shared with other government agencies.

For more inquiry information visit the Committee’s website at https://www.parliament.vic.gov.au/lsic-la/inquiries/inquiry/1022 or call 8682 2843.