Winner announced

Beatrice Blyth couldn’t believe it when she was told she had won $1000 worth of Woolworths Gift Cards.

The Berwick woman was the winner of the Star/Woolworths Spring Shopping spree competition, which was run for five weeks across all the Star newspapers.

Beatrice said she was excited by her win, saying as a pensioner the prize would make a huge difference to her.

As a regular Woolworths shopper and Star reader, Beatrice is looking forward to shopping up big at her local Woolies.

She is also an active Probus member.

A big thanks to the 4,500 readers who entered our major spring competition.