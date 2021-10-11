Chisholm deep cleans after Covid on campus

By Danielle Kutchel

A positive Covid case has been confirmed to have visited Chisholm TAFE’s Berwick campus.

A Chisholm representative said that a student who attended training at the site on Thursday 7 October returned a positive test result.

Students who shared a class with the positive case were being notified in accordance with Chisholm’s Covid-safe plan and advice from the Department of Health, the representative said.

“As a precaution and in accordance with current public health advice, Chisholm recommends that anyone who visited Building K at the Berwick campus on 7 October 2021 immediately isolate, get a Covid-19 test and await further advice,” the spokesperson said.

The building was deep cleaned.

Selected buildings at the Dandenong and Cranbourne campuses were also closed for deep cleaning as a precautionary measure on Friday 8 October, despite not being identified as exposure sites.

If students are unsure of what to do, they are asked to complete the Victorian Governments Covid-19 exposure self-assessment form or call 1300 651 160.

If students have been contacted by the Department of Health and advised that they are a close contact, they will be required to get tested and isolate for 14 days.

The representative added that in all instances, anyone with Covid symptoms, no matter how mild, should get tested immediately and self-isolate.

Some classes in the coming week may be impacted and affected students will have been contacted over the weekend.