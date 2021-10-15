Multifaith event for LGBTIQ+

By Danielle Kutchel

Casey Multi-Faith Network will host an online webinar looking at the intersection of faith and sexuality.

The online event, titled ‘Harmony and Living One’s Faith as an LGBTIQ+ Person’, will feature four speakers sharing their experiences and personal stories.

The event also aims to increase awareness within the community of the issues being discussed.

The webinar will be held on Monday 18 October at 7pm. To register, email caseymultifaith@gmail.com or find Casey Multifaith Network on Facebook.