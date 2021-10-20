Friend and colleague remembered

By Danielle Kutchel

Staff at River Gum Primary School in Hampton Park have honoured the life of a long-serving staff member with a moving Biggest Morning Tea.

The staff member passed away from ovarian cancer in early 2021, devastating the school community.

Colleagues were moved to do something meaningful in her memory, and decided to hold a Biggest Morning Tea to raise money to fight cancer.

Around 70 staff came together earlier this year in a bittersweet event to acknowledge their friend.

There was plenty of delicious food and a photo of the lady front and centre, to remind everyone of why they were there.

The staff raised $500, which was donated to the Cancer Council in their colleague’s name.