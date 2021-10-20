Lego love at the library

By Danielle Kutchel

Kids heading back to Casey Cardinia Libraries are in for a treat, with thousands of new Lego pieces on their way!

Casey Cardinia Libraries’ Lego fundraiser, which ran from June to September of this year, has raised $7526 – and staff have already started buying stacks of Lego, ready for when kids can be welcomed back for the library for children’s activities and the ever-popular Lego club.

Lego Club has continued via Zoom for kids at home during lockdown, with the library delivering small kits to children who don’t have their own to build.

Nine-year-old library customer and Lego enthusiast Poppy said she’s very excited to see all the new Lego.

“So much to build with!” she said.

She said Casey and Cardinia kids should get down to Lego Club as soon as it reopens – and bring a friend, or make one there.

“You can build anything you want!” she said.

Casey Cardinia Libraries is working hard to get the doors open safely and aims to reopen after the Melbourne Cup long weekend.

Keep an eye on the website and Casey Cardinia Libraries’ social media for more details.

In the meantime both click and collect and free home delivery are still operating. Go to https://www.cclc.vic.gov.au/ for details.