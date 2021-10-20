Vaccine ‘pockets of resistance’ targeted

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong’s Covid anti-vax pockets will be targeted as the council area’s Covid vaccination rates and active cases continue to rise.

Health authorities have voiced concern about Greater Dandenong’s high active cases, relatively low vaccination rates and vulnerable community.

Greater Dandenong councillor and public health researcher Rhonda Garad said the council area was on track for 90 per cent vaccination coverage.

As of 18 October, there were 87.4 per cent single dose coverage for residents 16-and-over, with 57.4 per cent double-dose coverage.

Double doses have soared by 9.4 per cent in a week, and nearly doubled in the past month.

Health authorities will continue targeting pockets of resistance in Noble Park and Dandenong postcodes, Cr Garad said.

“What we’re finding is people are turning around.

“People who were six weeks ago flat against it are now seeing close contacts falling really ill.

“That 10-15 per cent of resistors is dwinding fast.”

However Greater Dandenong still lags about 12 per cent behind Victoria’s 70 per cent double-dose target.

This is just as the state prepares to ease restrictions at 70 per cent on Friday 22 October and 80 per cent in early November.

The state’s double-vax rate was 68 per cent as of 19 October.

“The people of Greater Dandenong have really responded well – and just in time,” Cr Garad said.

“It’s really important we keep going. There’s no reason why we can’t reach 95 per cent.”

Active cases continue to soar in the South East, up 770 in Greater Dandenong in the past week and 1145 in Casey.

As of 19 October, there were 1273 active cases in Greater Dandenong and 2143 in Casey.

Postcode hotspots are Cranbourne (608 active cases), Dandenong (606), Narre Warren (368), Noble Park (306), Hampton Park (236), Keysborough (175), Doveton (147), Endeavour Hills (145), Hallam (136), Springvale South (129) and Springvale (118).