Postcodes well short of 70% vax

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Doveton and Dandenong postcodes continue to lag well behind the state’s 70 per cent Covid double-vaccination milestone.

Victoria’s pandemic restrictions start to ease from 22 October, in line with meeting the 70 per cent target.

But double-vax rates for 16-and-over residents are just 45-50 per cent in Doveton and 50-55 per cent in Dandenong, as of 18 October.

Also behind are Endeavour Hills, Hallam and Noble Park on 55-60 per cent.

Springvale (60-65 per cent) and Springvale South (65-70 per cent) are ahead of the Greater Dandenong average of 57.4 per cent. Both postcodes have more than 90 per cent single-dose coverage.

Double dose coverage in Greater Dandenong has soared by 9.4 per cent in a week, and nearly doubled in the past month.

Health authorities are targeting vaccine reluctant pockets within Dandenong and Noble Park, where active cases continue to rise.

“What we’re finding is people are turning around,” public health researcher and Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad recently said.

“People who were six weeks ago flat against it are now seeing close contacts falling really ill.

“That 10-15 per cent of resistors is dwinding fast.”

On 20 October, 142 new cases were recorded in Greater Dandenong including 49 in Dandenong and 35 in Noble Park.

There are 1334 active cases in the council area.

To book a free Covid vaccine at Sandown Racecourse, call 1800 675 398 or go to https://portal.cvms.vic.gov.au/.

Walk-up vaccines – with no need to book – are available at Palm Plaza pop-up clinic in Dandenong.

Vaccines are also delivered at participating GP clinics and pharmacies. Details: www.health.gov.au/resources/apps-and-tools/covid-19-vaccine-clinic-finder