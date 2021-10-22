Transport disruptions as lockdown ends

By Danielle Kutchel

Lockdown has lifted and Melburnians are looking forward to finally being able to travel further than 15km from home – but road and rail disruptions may put a stop to any post-lockdown travel plans.

On Saturday 23 October, the Princes Freeway will be closed between Princes Highway and Clyde Road outbound from 11pm-8am, and inbound 10pm-8am.

It will then be closed again on Sunday 24 October, outbound 10pm-5.30am and inbound 9pm-4.30am.

The closures are to install gantries and drivers can detour via Princes Highway.

As works continue on the O’Shea Road Upgrade in Berwick, the intersection of Soldiers Road and O’Shea Road will be closed until Friday 29 October.

Detours are in place via Viewgrand Drive or Streeton Way.

And over on the train lines, buses will replace trains on the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines between Flinders Street and Caulfield stations from 8.30pm on Friday 22 October until the last train on Sunday 24 October.

Coaches will replace trains on the Gippsland Line between Southern Cross Station and Pakenham Station from the evening of Friday 22 October until last service on Sunday 24 October.

Due to construction work at Flinders Street Station, V/Line coaches will not drop off or pick up passengers at Flinders Street Station from 7pm.

Coaches will only arrive and depart from Southern Cross Station.

It’s recommended commuters allow extra time for their journey.