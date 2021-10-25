Covid-19: fatal outbreaks in aged homes

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Three people have died with Covid-19 during outbreaks in three aged care homes in Greater Dandenong.

As of 22 October, an 100-year-old and an 88-year-old resident have died among 35 residents and eight staff infected with Covid at Belvedere Aged Care in Noble Park.

Four residents were also in hospital, with all other residents isolated in their rooms at the 60-bed facility.

A resident at Regis Aged Care in Dandenong North has also died with Covid. Twenty-one residents and three staff members had been infected, according to Department of Health figures on 24 October.

At Arcare Keysborough, 20 residents, nine staff and two contractors have been infected after a staffer tested positive.

All staff and 87 per cent of residents at the home had received at least one dose of Covid vaccine.

None had been hospitalised with Covid, a spokesperson said.

Another Covid cluster has been reported at Shawlands Caravan Park, Dandenong South (15 active cases).

“We are deeply saddened by the death of two of our residents, an awful consequence of the Covid pandemic,” Belvedere stated in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones at this sad time.”

Three of the eight infected staff have been cleared to return to work. Five remain in home quarantine.

All staff were vaccinated, and all but three residents were double-vaxxed.

“All residents who have opted to be vaccinated have received both doses; at the time of this report, three of our residents exercised their choice to remain unvaccinated.

According to Belvedere, a “regular visitor” attended while infectious with the Covid Delta-variant on Tuesday 5 October.

They had complied with Belvedere’s testing requirements, providing a negative result within 48 hours prior to arrival.

The visitor contacted Belvedere on 7 October that they later tested positive.

The home, which is under “restricted access”, was then deep-cleaned, Belvedere stated.

“Staff cohorts work in designated wings to minimise the risk of transmission and the facility remains under restricted access.

“Strong infection controls are in place and a deep clean of the facility has been ongoing.”

Belvedere stated it was the first instance of Covid entering the home.

Greater Dandenong’s Covid cases continue to soar with 159 new cases reported on 24 October and 943 in the past week.

In neighbouring Casey, there were 237 new daily cases and 1226 in the past seven days.

There are more than 4300 active cases in the two council areas.

Postcode hotspots on 21 October include Dandenong (847 active cases, 466 new in the past week), Cranbourne (762, 363), Noble Park (399, 210), Narre Warren (428, 199) and Keysborough (223, 98).