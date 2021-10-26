Townhouse safety ‘negotiations’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council is privately negotiating with residents and a developer over a safety review’s findings into a controversial townhouse project in Keysborough.

The council launched the review into the amended Keysborough Townhouses site after public concerns about the siting of Lot 1 just a metre from a truck access road and slip lane.

As a result, there is no footpath along the access road between a nearby Cheltenham Road bus stop and a child care centre and shops at HomeCo shopping centre.

A roadside lamp-post stands just centimetres from Lot 1’s upper balcony.

At a 25 October council meeting, Greater Dandenong chief executive John Bennie said the review had identified “a number of findings and separate recommendations”.

The council was now “engaging and consulting” with the townhouse owners, developers and HomeCo’s proprietors on the recommendations.

“It’s hoped that those decisions will result in some appropriate changes being made at that site.”

The review was delayed beyond its expected completion at the end of August.

Last month, Mr Bennie said council planners had proposed that heavy vehicles instead access HomeCo from Springvale Road.

For trucks, the access to Cheltenham Road would be used for egress only, he said.

Keysborough resident Dom Boccari said buyers at Keysborough Townhouses wanted safety assurances before putting down their final payments.

He listed safety concerns for Lot 1 residents as well as pedestrian access to HomeCo from the 116-townhouse estate or Cheltenham Road bus stop.

“The review has obviously uncovered something.

“At the moment it is not safe. Pedestrians have to run the gauntlet to gain access to HomeCo and the childcare centre.”

Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad said she had concerns whether the “solutions” would address the key safety issues.

“We await the final outcome of what the council is proposing but at this stage there are concerns whether it’s going to address these key safety concerns.”

City of Greater Dandenong has stated that all planning permits were appropriately and lawfully issued, as well as building permits approved by a private building surveyor.

Before launching the review, Mr Bennie had said there were “questions”, “issues” and “concerns” with the project.

The peer review examined issues including Lot 1, the proximity of the light power pole from Lot 1, front setbacks from Lot 1, the footpath network within and outside the estate, several easements and parking inside and outside the estate.

The review was to be undertaken by council officers from the planning, engineering and traffic safety departments as well as “external third-party specialists”.

The townhouses’ current position was in an amended permit approved by a council officer in 2018.

The application by developer Salter Brothers was neither advertised to the public or put in front of Greater Dandenong councillors.