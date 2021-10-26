Young voice at decision table

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Children should be seen and heard when it comes to major decisions at Greater Dandenong Council, says its junior mayor Murray Congues.

Murray, who is school captain at St Mary’s Primary School, is passionate about young people having a say and being safe in their neighbourhoods.

“I wanted City of Greater Dandenong to become a more child-friendly city – and to get a kid’s voice on the council.

“A lot of decisions are made that will affect us as we grow up.”

His 2021 term has been interrupted by lockdowns, sending many of his council meetings online.

But the junior council has still got things done.

They’ve put forward ideas for park designs, such as more natural shady trees and pockets of bushland.

They also suggested a kiosk, spas and hot pool for the upcoming redevelopment of Dandenong Oasis aquatic centre.

Murray is active on the council’s children’s advisory committee and children’s forum.

He has a vision that all voices – regardless of age – should be heard and valued.

It’s important that children can walk in parks and footpaths without feeling “scared” or “worried”, he says.

He nominates Dandenong Library as a child-friendly environment.

“You can walk in with your family and you don’t feel pressurised. You can relax and read a couple of books.”

Murray is also concerned by the disappearing vegetation in his neighbourhood. The council should enshrine more protection of mature, shady trees on private property, he says.

Coming into the last two weeks of a “fulfilling” term in office, Murray was asked if he’s interested in a foray into adult politics.

“Not really,” he said.