Covid clinic opens in Dandenong

A Pfizer vaccine clinic has been opened for general public walk-ups in Lonsdale Street, Dandenong.

The Apen Medical clinic was set-up to vaccinate people with a disability and in group residential accommodation.

Since March, it has delivered more than 10,000 doses.

The clinic is now offering free Covid vaccinations for the general public over-12s.

Greater Dandenong’s lagging Covid vaccination rates have surged in recent weeks, with 90 per cent receiving at least one dose.

About 68 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Spokesperson Bridget Tuck said there were minimal queues for the clinic. Walk-ups are welcome.

The clinic is at Level 1 of Punt Hill Apartments, 157 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8.30am-4pm and Thursdays 11.30am-7pm.

Covid vaccination is also available at Sandown Racecourse and Palm Plaza and participating GP clinics and pharmacies.

Details: sephu.org/covid-vaccination/booking-your-vaccination/ or health.gov.au/initiatives-and-programs/covid-19-vaccines/getting-your-vaccination/locations