Five Covid deaths at aged care home

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Three further people have died as part of a Covid cluster at Belvedere Aged Care at Noble Park.

According to official health department listings, five have died among 48 infections linked to the aged care home.

Thirty-nine residents, eight staff and another person have tested Covid-positive.

There are now four aged care homes in Greater Dandenong with Covid outbreaks.

A cluster of 12 has been announced at Rosewood Downs home in Dandenong, joining 31 infected at Arcare Keysborough and 27 at Regis Aged Care.

One person has died with Covid at Regis Aged Care.

The Belvedere outbreak started with a “regular visitor” infectious with the Delta variant on Tuesday 5 October.

As required by protocol, the visitor had tested negative within 48 hours beforehand. However, they subsequently tested positive and informed Belvedere on 7 October.

All residents and staff were fully vaccinated, except for three residents that opted out.

Meanwhile, Athol Road Primary School and Springvale Rise’s Springvale campus have been listed as closed due to Covid on 29 October.

New clusters have also been reported at CREST Children’s Sanctuary, Dandenong (11 cases) and KingKids Early Learning Centre and Kindergarten, Hallam (11 cases).

Casey and Greater Dandenong currently have the most active cases in the state – 4200 combined.

On 28 October, there were 144 new cases in Greater Dandenong and 178 in Casey.

Postcode hotspots include Dandenong (66 new daily cases and 456 for the week), Cranbourne (50, 308), Noble Park (15, 135), Keysborough (22, 91) and Springvale (20, 82).

Encouragingly, despite the extra cases, active numbers have dropped across all Greater Dandenong and Casey postcodes except Springvale.