Power cut to 5000-plus homes

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Wild winds have downed trees, closed roads and cut off power to thousands of homes in Greater Dandenong.

Strong overnight gales have been followed by expected south-westerly gusts of up to 110 km/h after dawn this morning (29 October).

According to the United Energy outage map, there were 3000 premises without electricity in Springvale and Springvale South as of 7.30am.

About 1200 properties were cut off in Dandenong North, more than 2000 in Doveton and 400 in Hallam.

United Energy estimated that power will be restored about 9.30am in much of the area.

Trees were reported down across the municipality, with some blocking Springvale Road, Springvale.

The Department of Transport issued a warning for drivers to “slow down and use extreme care” this morning.

“Due to power outages, many sets of traffic lights are out. Drive with care through all intersections.”