Men charged after Pakenham home invasion

Cardinia Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged four men following an aggravated home invasion in Pakenham on Thursday night.

Those charged include a 19-year-old Hallam man, a 22-year-old Hallam man, a 22-year-old Dandenong North man and a 23-year-old Dandenong North man.

The charges follow an incident that happened at a Greendale Boulevard property just before midnight on Thursday, 28 October.

Police will allege the group forced entry and assaulted a male occupant with a baseball bat before stealing his wallet.

The group allegedly took off in a grey Mazda wagon and were followed by police before being arrested in a paddock in Officer.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.

All four men have been charged with aggravated home invasion and were remanded to appear before the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Friday 29 October.