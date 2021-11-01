Trio charged over Keysy cannabis crop

-

Two men and a woman have been refused bail after being arrested at an alleged cannabis crophouse in Keysborough.

Police raided the Beau Vorno Avenue premises about 8.30am on Friday 29 October.

They allegedly uncovered a “sophisticated and elaborate” hydroponic cannabis crop.

Officers seized a machete, an electrical bypass, cash believed to be proceeds of crime and suspected cannabis, methylamphetamine and cocaine, police say.

The arrested trio were charged with cultivating and trafficking a commercial quantity of a drug of dependence.

They appeared at a bail hearing at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court that day.