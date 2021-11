-

A 59-year-old man has been charged after police seized weapons and drugs at a house in Aberdeen Drive, Dandenong North.

During the raid about 10.30am on Tuesday 26 October, police allegedly found a samurai sword, a machete and suspected heroin and methylamphetamine.

The man was arrested at the scene.

He was charged with possessing meth and a prohibited weapon as well as committing an indictable offence on bail.

He is expected to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court in January.