Doveton vaxes below 60%

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Doveton’s Covid double vax rate lingers at least 20 per cent below Victoria’s average, according to the latest official figures.

Less than 60 per cent of the 16-and-over population in the Doveton postcode is fully vaccinated, as of 1 November.

At that stage, Victoria had broken through 80 cent. Greater Dandenong’s overall vaccination rate was 76 per cent and Casey 82 per cent.

Also lagging are the Dandenong and Hampton Park postcodes between 60-65 per cent double-vax coverage, and Noble Park, Hallam, Cranbourne and Endeavour Hills with less than 70 per cent.

Springvale and Keysborough postcodes have topped 70 per cent, with Springvale South more than 75 per cent.

The march of Covid cases in the South East continues to slow.

On 3 November, there less active cases in Greater Dandenong and Casey were down by 250. There were still more than 150 new cases and a combined 3400 active cases in the two council areas.

Dandenong postcode has the state’s most active cases (770 – down 63).

Other hotspots are Cranbourne (570), Narre Warren (310), Noble Park (266), Clyde (248) and Hampton Park (208).