Man charged after aerial pursuit

An 18-year-old man in an allegedly stolen ute has been arrested after an Air Wing chase through the South East.

The man stole the Ford Ranger from a home in Purtel Close, Mordialloc on the night of 3 November, police say.

The ute owner woke to discover the vehicle missing and tracked it to Dandenong.

Police, with the help of Air Wing, followed the vehicle through several suburbs until the driver stopped at a Narre Warren shopping centre.

The North Melbourne man was arrested without incident inside the shopping centre by Southern Metro Regional Crime Team detectives.

He was charged with aggravated burglary, thefts, conduct endangering serious injury and bail offences.

The man was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 4 November.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au