Cranbourne train track ahead of schedule

By Parker McKenzie

The Victorian state government has announced the completion of a second train track between Cranbourne and Dandenong is almost a year ahead of schedule.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced the eight kilometres of duplicated track and upgrades at Merinda Park station will be operational in early 2022, ahead of the originally announced 2023 completion date.

“We promised to get on with the massive billion-dollar Cranbourne line upgrade and deliver more trains and more often and that’s exactly what we’re doing and even better more services will be delivered a year ahead of schedule,” he said.

“Removing every level crossing on the Pakenham and Cranbourne lines will change how locals live, work and travel and we’re on track to do this by 2025.”

The Victorian government estimates the Cranbourne and Pakenham line will be level crossing free by 2025 and is aiming to remove 85 level crossings by 2025, having already removed 47 from current train lines.

The train line duplication is a part of the $1 billion Cranbourne line upgrade which is also removing four level crossings.

Cranbourne MP Pauline Richards believes the additional track will create better services for local residents.

“Duplicating the Cranbourne line will allow more frequent and reliable services, better access to health, education and jobs, and a new walking and cycling path from Lynbrook to Cranbourne, all while paving the way for a rail extension to Clyde,” she said.

The launch date of new train services on the track will be confirmed after a one-week rail-line closure in late November.