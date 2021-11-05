Libraries, art venues set to reopen

-
Greater Dandenong’s aquatic centres, libraries, art galleries and customer service centres have begun re-opening under the state’s Covid-safe road map.
Visitors 16 and over are required to provide proof of full vaccination (a Covid-19 digital certificate) or a medical exemption.
Noble Park Aquatic Centre, Oasis Leisure Centre and Springers Leisure Centre are open under restricted hours.
Dandenong and Springvale libraries reopen from 9am on Monday 8 November.
Council customer service centres at Dandenong, Springvale and Parkmore shopping centre reopen on the same day. Its phone and online services remain available.
Walker Street Gallery reopens Tuesday 9 November, 12pm-4pm.
Drum Theatre officially resumes on Thursday 27 January for the staging of Magic Beach. Some shows will be performed prior to this date, according to City of Greater Dandenong.
Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/COVIDnews