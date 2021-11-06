Vaccine certificate free help

-

Tech help with digital Covid vaccine certificates is being offered in Dandenong and Springvale.

City of Greater Dandenong is offering the free assistance, including accessing the certificate and uploading it to the Services Victoria app.

The help is provided at outdoor desks between Monday 8 November – Friday 12 November.

Residents will need their personal phone/device, a Medicare card or Individual Healthcare Identifier and ID such as a passport, driver license and/or visa.

Mayor Angela Long said digital vaccination proof for venue check-ins was an “essential safety measure”.

“I know how confusing technology can be sometimes, so we are pleased to offer help to our residents who need assistance locating their digital vaccine certificate and loading it to the Services Victoria App or into their digital wallet.”

The help desks are outdoors at Harmony Square, Dandenong and Springvale Community Hub from 8-12 November, 9am-6pm.