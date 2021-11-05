SES Hilux break-in

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A set of overalls have been stolen from an VICSES vehicle parked at a hotel car park in Eumemmerring.

The white Toyota Hilux was damaged during the break-in at Artura Hotel on Doveton Avenue between 7.30pm on Wednesday 3 November and 6.30am on Thursday 4 November, VICSES central region duty officer Kristian Hetvev said.

The monogrammed overalls were valued at $300, with the vehicle damage yet to be assessed, Ms Hetvev said.

The vehicle was being used by a VICSES volunteer, who stayed at the hotel while working at the Dandenong Incident Control Centre, she said.

The break-in occurred as VICSES volunteers continue to clean up fallen trees and damage from fierce storms on 29 October.

There were more than 60 calls for assistance in Greater Dandenong.

Victoria Police is investigating the break-in.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au