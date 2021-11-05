Legal service rebranded

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A community legal service has announced a new name and logo reflecting its reach into the South East.

At its online AGM on 4 November, Springvale-Monash Legal Service unveiled its new name South-East Monash Legal Service.

Executive director Kristen Wallwork said the name captured its “incredible partnership with Monash Law as well as the whole community we now serve”.

The service initially solely based in Springvale has branched out into a second office at Narre Warren for the Casey-Cardinia growth corridor.

“South-East Monash Legal Service is excited about the what the future holds.”

Ms Wallwork said the “roller coaster” pandemic had forced SMLS to “pivot almost instantaneously to a remote service delivery model”.

It had also sparked changes such as the Springvale office becoming “completely paperless”.

Despite lockdowns and work-at-home restrictions, the SMLS assisted nearly 6200 clients – up 14 per cent in the past 12 months.

SMLS was also engaged in more than 1100 family violence cases.

According to its 2020-’21 report, there was also a “not unexpected” significant increase in family law matters – up 28 per cent.

“There was an immediate trend of clients seeking support about seeing children or moving children about in a health crisis, following the commencement of stay at home and lockdown directions.”

During 2020-’21, the SMLS invested in extra support for sexual assault and family violence survivors in their victims-of-crime assistance claims.

Bruce federal MP Julian Hill told the AGM that he endorsed SMLS taking its “social capital” and knowledge into new communities in Casey-Cardinia.

There was “profound need” for the “important community resource” for victims of crime, at risk communities and young people.

SMLS donated its John O’Sullivan volunteer-of-the-year award to Australian aid organization Mahboba’s Promise for its work in Afghanistan.

The group helps build schools, health clinics and shelters, as well as assisting orphans and widows.

SMLS lawyer Ameena Rahimi spoke of how her family fled the Taliban in Afghanistan several decades ago.

They were under threat of assassination due to her father helping Australian defence forces. They sought asylum in Australia in 2011.

History is repeating itself with the Taliban’s re-ascension 10 weeks ago, and the rise of violence, forcible displacements and public executions.

According to a recent UN report, half of Afghanistan’s population face acute hunger. About 1 million children were at risk of dying from malnutrition.

“I thought no other generation would have to go through what I went though in 2010. It’s gut-wrenching.”

Ms Rahimi called for the Australian Government to offer refuge for at least 20,000 people from her homeland.

About 100,000 had applied for protection in Australia, which has offered 3000 places with a promise of up to 3000 more.

“Australia has turned blind and deaf to our calls.”

In the past year, SMLS also made a state law-reform submission on illicit drugs, including decriminalizing cannabis possession.

The legal service advocated for a health-based approach that diverted young people from the criminal justice system.

In a separate law-reform submission, it called for better employment protections for migrant workers, including lifting work restrictions on temporary visa holders.

It also called for a positive OH&S duty to eliminate sexual harassment in the workplace.