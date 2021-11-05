Developers pay more for open space

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Residential and commercial developers are set to pay more towards public open space under proposed changes by Greater Dandenong Council.

The open-space contribution rates would rise from 5 per cent to 6.3 per cent on residential subdivisions of three lots or more.

Commerical subdivision rates would rise from zero to 2 per cent. Industrial contributions remain at 2 per cent.

The rises would help pay for the council’s $141 million open space strategy 2020-’30.

The strategy aims to improve the quantity and quality of public open space as dwelling lot sizes and backyards dwindle.

It includes about $50 million in land acquisitions and $91 million in land improvements.

Most of the spending would occur in areas of greatest population growth and development – Dandenong (27 per cent), Noble Park (18 per cent) and Springvale (13 per cent).

In 2020-’21, Greater Dandenong acquired four open space reserves, including to protect 26 mature river red gums at Yarraman Village estate.

At the other three sites, buildings were to be demolished for open space.

The open space fund was also used to improve Burden Park, Wal Turner Reserve, Frederick Wachter Reserve and Dandenong Park.

New open space sites at Fifth Avenue Dandenong and Gove Street, Springvale were also enhanced.

Under the proposed contributions, the council will raise about $4.5 million a year from residential subdivisions – up from $3 million.

This will recoup about 32 per cent of the $14 million a year strategy.

In public question time on 24 October, residents questioned why the contribution rate was lower than other councils.

City planning acting director Brett Jackson noted City of Knox and City of Kingston had variable rates between 5 and 8.5 per cent, and City of Monash between 2 and 5 per cent.

Kingston and Monash had sought much higher flat rates which were rejected by Planning Minister Richard Wynne.

Yarra and Darebin councils were seeking 10 per cent flat rates.

Variable rates were not feasible in Greater Dandenong due to the “make-up of the municipality”, Mr Jackson said.

“The 6.3 percent figure is also considered to be most appropriate to achieve a balance between obtaining increased funds for open space while also not discouraging development.”

A commissioned economic report stated it was inequitable to exclude commercial developments from paying open space contribution.

“It would be equitable for commercial development in Greater Dandenong to make a 2%

contribution to open space to reflect the additional usage demand created by employees and visitors.”

The proposal requires endorsement by the Planning Minister as well as public exhibition prior to a final decision.