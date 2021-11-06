Wow She’s Fast to be nominated for the Shootout

By Jason Adams

One of Australia’s most exciting greyhounds Wow She’s Fast will be nominated for Thursday’s $25,000 winner-take-all Shootout.

She’s undefeated from four starts and is the third fastest greyhound to win at Sandown Park this year with a time of 29.09 which she set on her racing debut.

If she is to gain a start it will be her first race since she was scratched from a restricted win final on Thursday October 21.

“We scratched her as she had some muscle soreness from her heat win on the Sunday prior. She’s now ready to get back into it,” said trainer Kel Greenough.

Greenough is hopeful of a start in the four-dog Shootout but will set secondary preference for the final TAB Melbourne Cup Prelude Series to be run on the same night.

“We’d prefer to run in the Shootout but if she doesn’t get a start she’ll be in a Prelude. There’d be less chance of finding interference in the Shootout and we’d get a really good gauge of where she’s at against some stars leading into Cup heats.”

All Shootout finalists gain exemption into TAB Melbourne Cup heats on Friday November 19.

“It’s a big ask for her as races like these are typically won by experienced dogs at their peak. She obviously goes well there and no matter what happens it’ll be a learning curve.”

Nominations closed on Monday at 11.30am with the field to be made up of greyhounds suited to the four-dog format, as determined by representatives of Sandown Greyhounds and Greyhound Racing Victoria.