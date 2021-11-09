Bikie extortion raids

Three men have been charged with an alleged extortion linked to the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang.

Echo Taskforce detectives charged the men after raiding a Hallam gym and three homes in Narre Warren, Hallam and Cranbourne East from 6am on Wednesday 9 November.

A 49-year-old patched Comanchero member from Narre Warren was charged by Echo Taskforce detectives with extortion, blackmail, threat to kill and car theft.

A 19-year-old Hallam man was charged with extortion, possess steroids, fail to provide information pursuant to a 465AA order and weapons offences.

They were set to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court that afternoon.

A 25-year-old Cranbourne East man was charged with extortion, possess steroids, possess proceeds of crime, fail to provide information pursuant to a 465AA order and weapons offences.

He is expected to be bailed to appear before court at a later date.

Detectives seized cash, weapons and steroids during the raids.

Police say the arrests are part of an investigation into an alleged extortion and subsequent threats made to two victims over the past 12 months.

“The Comanchero OMCG is a group historically linked to offences of immense community harm such as extortion, so to arrest three people today as part of this investigation is an excellent result,” Detective Inspector Dan Ryan from Echo Taskforce said.

“We also understand how difficult it can be for victims to engage with police in these matters.

“It’s important that community is aware of the support police can provide when they are a victim of offending such as this, and that we will do everything we can to ensure those who purposely intimidate the public in this way are held to account.”

Any information about OMCG activity to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au