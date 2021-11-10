Teens trashed house

A Keysborough 14-year-old is among 15 teenagers arrested over allegedly trashing an unoccupied home in Aspendale Gardens.

The house had been broken into and extensively damaged several times in September, police say.

Windows and walls were allegedly smashed, walls graffitied, electrical fittings torn out and small fires lit in rooms.

The Keysborough teen and two 14-year-olds from Aspendale Gardens were charged by Moorabbin CIU detectives with criminal damage and trespass.

They are set to face a children’s court at a later date.

Ten teenagers aged between 13 and 14 were issued with official cautions for criminal damage and trespass.

A girl was released without charge.