$700K crime-fighting fund

A State $700,000 fund will support grass-roots crime prevention projects in Greater Dandenong.

Crime Prevention Minister Natalie Hutchins, Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams, Keysborough MP Martin Pakula and Clarinda MP Meng Heang Tak jointly announced the Empowering Communities grants.

The grants will support innovative community-led programs to improve safety and tackle the causes of crime.

Ms Williams said “tackling the root causes of crime is better than responding after it has occurred”.

“This funding will help our community prevent crime and stop at-risk residents from falling into offending, which will benefit the whole community.”

Mr Pakula said: “Our community has the passion and expertise to put together crime prevention projects that work.”

City of Greater Dandenong is establishing an action group to develop and oversee crime prevention projects.

A community forum with Neighbourhood Watch, Crime Stoppers Victoria, local community groups and Victoria Police will also workshop safety and crime solutions.

Since 2015, the Government has spent more than $4 million on 23 crime prevention projects in Greater Dandenong.

These include security upgrades in Hemmings Street and $150,000 for a Youth Activating Youth program to divert young people from crime.

Applications for the grants open on Monday November 15 and close 4pm on Friday February 11.