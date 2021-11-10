Festival of light

by Roz Blades AM of Jewish faith

I am very pleased to be given the opportunity to write a Message of Hope in the November when the Jewish people celebrate Chanukah, or some people spell Hannukah, the Festival of Lights.

The eight-day Jewish Festival commences on Sunday December 22.

From Melbourne and New York and Moscow, thousands of people will gather to light menorahs.

I loved Chanukah as a child because of my favourite potato pancakes – known as Latkes – which I still cook today.

Chanukah commemorates the regaining of the Temple and the building of a new altar in the 2nd century BC.

There was only enough oil to keep the candelabra (Menorah) burning for one day.

But the flame stayed alight for eight days, thus the basis for an eight-day celebration of Chanukah.

If you see someone Jewish at Chanukah, greet them with Hannukah Sameach.