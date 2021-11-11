Doveton, Dandenong top 70% vax rates

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Dandenong and Doveton postcodes have passed the 70 per cent fully-vaxxed milestones as Covid active cases drop in the region.

As of 8 November, Dandenong (70-75 per cent), Doveton (75-80 per cent) and Hallam (75-80 per cent) were still lagging behind the state average of more than 80 per cent.

Noble Park and Endeavour Hills had topped 80 per cent, Keysborough and Springvale 85 per cent-plus and Springvale South more than 90 per cent.

Greater Dandenong’s total double-vaxxed rate for 16-and-overs was 81.5 per cent, Casey’s 88.2 per cent.

For weeks, health authorities had targeted the South East due to lagging vaccination rates and soaring infections.

The two council areas are still among the state’s highest for new cases, with 30 in Greater Dandenong and 82 in Casey on 10 November.

Active cases have however plummeted from the peaks of late October. Currently Greater Dandenong has 910 active cases, down from a high of 1938 on 27 October.

Casey has 1491 active cases, down from 2617 two weeks ago.

Postcode hotspots include Cranbourne (30 new cases and 443 active cases, down from a peak of 792), Dandenong (4 new cases and 413 active, down from 1001) and Noble Park (6 new cases and 188 active, down from 399).

Lyndhurst Primary School and Australian Meat Group abattoir in Dandenong South are listed as active case clusters.

Meanwhile, Lexington Gardens in Springvale is the latest aged care facility listed with three staff and three residents infected.