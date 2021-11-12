Memeti returns as mayor

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Jim Memeti says he’ll focus on the community’s return to a “new Covid-normal” after being elected Greater Dandenong mayor for a record fifth time.

He and deputy mayor Eden Foster were elected unopposed for the next 12 months by councillors at a meeting on 11 November.

Both are Labor members. The ALP has had a stranglehold on the mayoralty since 2008.

A “very humbled” Cr Memeti told Star Journal that he’d do everything he could to support the community during “Covid normal”.

“There’s a big job to do. We’ve been in lockdown for the Covid-19 period over the past 20 months.

“There are a lot of people in the business community and members of our community who have lost jobs or not seeing family and friends.

“Everyone is talking about the mental health of people.”

Recovery includes the re-opening of the council’s libraries, aquatic centres and “activation centres” like Harmony Square, Multicultural Place and Springvale Community Hub.

As well as the return of “vibrant” cultural events and festivals that promote diversity and understanding, he said.

The Covid material aid program, which started while Cr Memeti was mayor in 2020, would continue.

“We’ll make sure no one goes without in the community.

“There’s going to be challenges along the way. But it’s about how you react to the challenges and come out of them.

“We’re the City of Opportunity. We’ll come out of this again. As Cr (Sean) O’Reilly said, we’ll make Greater Dandenong greater than before.”

Works are also set to begin on big council infrastructure projects “right across the city” over the next 12 months.

Such as Dandenong Aquatic and Wellbeing Centre (the Dandenong Oasis redevelopment) and Keysborough South Community Hub, as well as “getting ready” for works on Dandenong Community Hub.

Springvale Boulevard and Noble Park CBD streetscaping works will also begin.

Cr Memeti said he looked forward to working with and learning from deputy mayor Cr Foster.

“I have found you a very gentle person and have taught me a lot about compassion and the less fortunate people in the community,” he told Cr Foster at the council meeting on 11 November.

“I look forward to learning more from you on that.”

Cr Foster paid tribute to her mother, who taught her to “never shy away from a challenge.”

“A girl raised by a single mum in the City of Springvale today elected as deputy mayor.

“It’s a true testament to the opportunities that the city offers young women from all walks of life.”

As a psychologist, Cr Foster said there was a need to focus on the community’s wellbeing in the wake of Covid’s impacts.

Fairness, equality and compassion would be brought to her role, she said.

After a Covid-lockdown hiatus, councillors and council officers returned to the council chamber for the in-person mayoral vote.

Councillor Tim Dark, who was unvaccinated and ill with Covid in late September, joined the meeting online.

Cr Bob Milkovic, who abstained from voting in the 2020 mayoral election, was listed as an apology.

“Hopefully all councillors will be able to join the meeting in person in due course,” Cr Memeti said.

Cr Memeti, who migrated to Australia as a child, has lived in Greater Dandenong for 46 years.

Successful in business, he said he’s been inspired to give back to the community that embraced his family.

He noted that now four generations of his family live in Dandenong – including three children, five grandchildren and another grandchild due in 2022.

He has been a Greater Dandenong councillor since 2005, serving as mayor in 2010, 2014, 2017 and 2020.