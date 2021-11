Tributes were spoken and wreathes laid in tribute to fallen Australian servicepeople in traditional Remembrance Day services at Noble Park and Dandenong RSLs.

At 11am on Thursday 11 November, veterans and their families wore gleaming service medals for the customary minute’s silence.

With the easing of Covid restrictions, crowds returned for the outdoor service at Noble Park.

Representatives from the RSL, Greater Dandenong Council and CFA were among the gathering.