Man charged after Dandenong stabbing

A man has been charged after another man was seriously injured in an alleged stabbing in Orgill Street, Dandenong.

Police say that the two men and a woman, all known to each other, were in a dispute on the street on Tuesday 16 November about 6.20pm.

The 37-year-old victim, from Dandenong, was taken to hospital, police say.

A 20-year-old Dandenong man and a 28-year-old woman, of no fixed address, were arrested at the scene without incident.

The man was charged with intentionally causing serious injury.

He was expected to front Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 17 November.

The woman was charged with offences unrelated to the incident, including breaching a court order.

She was expected to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 17 November.