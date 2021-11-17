Black Friday early-bird bargains

Black Friday bargains are kicking off early at Armada Dandenong Plaza.

Many of the plaza’s retailers will offer heavily discounted items from Monday 22 November – four days before the official event.

Cut-price goods include toys, tech, fashion garments, homeware and beauty-and-hair electricals.

Armada Dandenong Plaza regional centre manager said customers can expect “fantastic deals”.

“It will be a great way to kick start Christmas shopping with retailers across the centre offering discounts post lockdown.

“We ask that customers prepare ahead of time and make sure they are they are shopping in accordance with the latest Victorian Government Covid-19 guidelines.”

Toys range from the Nerf products to the ever-popular Nintendo Switch.

Tech goods such as iPhones, gaming, laptops and monitors, notebooks, noise-reducing headphones and wireless buds will be on special.

Glassware, bed linen, large screen ‘Smart TVs’ are among the homeware bargains.

Hair gadgets such as clippers, trimmers, groomers and hair straighteners like Ghd will also be on sale.

At last year’s Black Friday, Woolworths offered 50 per cent off more than 2000 items. Grocery and dining discounts are expected at this year’s event.

Armada Dandenong Plaza is running a Black Friday competition offering the chance to win a $500 Fashion Gift Card.

To be eligible, spend $30 at any fashion/accessory store in one transaction. Enter via www.armadadandenongplaza.com.au