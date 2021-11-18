Covid vax: Dandenong 3175 lags

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Covid-19 vaccination rates in the Dandenong postcode continue to lag behind the rest of the council area.

Less than 80 per cent of residents 12-and-over in the 3175 postcode have been fully vaccinated, according to official data up to 16 November.

It lags behind Greater Dandenong’s overall rate of 85.4 per cent and Casey 92 per cent.

Surrounding postcodes have topped 80 per cent, including the previously hesitant Doveton, Hallam, Hampton Park and Endeavour Hills postcodes.

Noble Park and Keysborough are over 85 per cent, Lyndhurst over 90 per cent and Springvale and Springvale South postcodes have surpassed 95 per cent.

Meanwhile, Minaret College’s campuses in Officer and Springvale as well as Lyndhurst Primary School and Dandenong South Primary School are listed with active clusters.

Covid infections continue to rise despite the rising vaccination rates.

Greater Dandenong recorded 238 new cases in the past week. However its active cases have plummeted to 629.

In Casey, there have been 529 infections in the same period. Active cases dropped to 1377.

At this wave’s peak in late October, there were more than 4500 active cases in Casey and Greater Dandenong combined.

Postcode hotspots are Cranbourne (27 new daily cases, 405 active), Fountain Gate (17, 241), Noble Park (17, 136), Hampton Park (10, 165) and Dandenong (7, 292).