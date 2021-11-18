Crowds return for the Cranbourne Cup

By David Nagel

The Cranbourne Turf Club became the focus of Victorian racing on Saturday with the club hosting its first-ever standalone Cranbourne Cup.

This year’s Cup was the richest in history at $500,000 attracting a high-class field of gallopers to race over the 1600-metre journey.

A crowd of 4000 people cheered loudly as local trainer Robbie Griffiths secured his first home-town cup in a career spanning more than 30 years.

News photographer STEWART CHAMBERS was on hand to capture all the exciting action.