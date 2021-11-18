‘New Oasis’ designs released

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Draft design plans have been released for Dandenong’s new aquatic centre.

The public are invited to have their say on the plans for the $82.3 million Dandenong Wellbeing Centre at JC Mills Reserve on Cleeland Street.

It will replace the 40-plus-year-old Dandenong Oasis and be built at the existing hockey pavilion site at the reserve.

The two-storey centre uniquely combines allied-health services and recreation such as 50-metre indoor pool, warm-water pools and a gym.

There are two separate pool halls for active and passive aquatic activities.

The main pool hall includes a 50-metre, eight-lane pool with ramp access, a learn to swim pool and a leisure pool with water-play features.

A moveable swim wall can resize the main pool for 25-metre or half-25 use.

The warm-water pool hall would have two warm-water pools – six times larger than the warm-water facilities at Oasis.

An operable wall can also provide privacy when required, such as for women’s-only classes. Ramp, hoists and pool pods will be available to access the pools.

The hall also comprises a large spa, sauna and steam room.

A large gym and four group fitness program rooms will be upstairs.

There will also be an allied health facility, community meeting rooms, café, creche, foyer, amenities and public plaza.

An integrated sports pavilion will also be built for the neighbouring synthetic sports fields.

Two rounds of community consultation and planning identified the need to focus on health, passive activity, education, fitness and wellness, according to Greater Dandenong Council.

In short, to get more people, more active, more often.

Mayor Jim Memeti said it was specifically designed to improve the health and wellbeing of Greater Dandenong’s culturally diverse community.

“This integrated facility will minimise barriers and maximise opportunities for residents to be active, socially connect and enjoy numerous health and wellness experiences under one roof.

“The unique world-class aquatic centre will become a popular destination within a regional health and education precinct and will be complemented by expansive outdoor spaces at JC Mills Reserve.”

Works are expected to start in early 2023, with completion by early 2025.

Dandenong Oasis will continue to run during the centre’s construction.

The draft designs by CO-OP Studio are available at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/new-dandenong-oasis-consultation

Public feedback is open until Wednesday 15 December.