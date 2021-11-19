Walk for the ‘wise’

The heart-break from losing a loved one to senseless violence is felt all too often by staff at a Dandenong funeral home.

Le Pine Funerals Dandenong has joined the Pat Cronin Foundation’s Be Wise Walk – to help campaign against the ‘coward punch’.

Pat Cronin was just 19 when he was killed after being coward-punched from behind at a pub in April 2016.

His family created the Pat Cronin Foundation to end such senseless acts of violence.

And to remind people to be ‘wise’, think carefully and act kindly when out and about.

Pat’s father and foundation director Matt Cronin said Le Pine’s support started from the “darkest time” in arranging Pat’s funeral.

“Their care and attention to our needs cannot be underestimated so it seems only natural to extend on these traits to a formal partnership with the Pat Cronin Foundation.

“Partnerships such as this allow us to continue to provide fully funded Be Wise presentations to schools and clubs.

“We look forward to working with the Le Pine team as we spread our Be Wise message to end the coward punch.”

Le Pine regional director Ashley Crow said arranging funerals for someone who died as a result of a preventable incident was “one of the toughest things we have to do”.

“My team and I are heartbroken when we see lives cut short due to senseless violence.

“We see the grief of their families, friends and loved ones first-hand, and I can tell you it never gets easier.

“That’s why we are stepping up our support for the Pat Cronin Foundation to do our part in creating a world free from senseless violence like the coward punch.”

The Be Wise Walk was running from Monday 15 November to Sunday 21 November.

Details: patcroninfoundation.org.au/get-involved/events/be-wise-walk/