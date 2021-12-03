‘Odd’ driving at 0.167

A drink driver has allegedly blown more than three times over the limit in Lyndhurst last night.

Two paramedics had followed the woman’s car after she side-swiped a fast food outlet’s wall on Westernport Highway, Skye about 10pm on Thursday 2 December, police say.

The black Mazda was reportedly being driven “oddly” on Thompsons Road in Lyndhurst, according to the paramedics.

Police were alerted and spoke to the 35-year-old driver who allegedly appeared “under the influence”.

She allegedly recorded a blood-alcohol reading of 0.168.

The Point Cook woman is expected to be charged on summons with exceed the prescribed concentration of alcohol whilst driving, drive whilst prescribed concentration of alcohol 0.05 or above, and drive unregistered motor vehicle.