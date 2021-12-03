Graduate makes a stand

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Youth Enterprise Award

Sponsor: Chisholm

Won by: Natalie D’Rozario

Nominees: Kurt Hoareau, Samantha Krause, Natalie D’Rozario, Geraldine Bilston

The double-challenge of landing an engineering job as a woman during Covid has not deterred international student Natalie D’Rozario.

The Youth Enterprise Award winner recently graduated from Chisholm Institute with a Bachelor degree in Engineering Technology, specializing in mechanical and manufacturing units.

Ms D’Rozario says she’s been inspired by strong women in her family in Bangladesh to follow her dreams.

No matter that she was just one of three females in her Chisholm cohort. Her first semester class comprised 50 males.

“I think as a woman you have to make your mark. You have to stand up and speak.”

She chose engineering to make use of her sharp analytical thinking and complex problem-solving ability.

She made the long flight to Chisholm, attracted to its practical course components.

Unfortunately, Covid remote learning meant students were shut out of labs. They had to resort to household items for their engineering experiments.

On the plus side, it forced her to apply her knowledge to a non-industrial setting, she says.

Her resilience has come to the fore during Covid. As an international student, she was not eligible for JobSeeker support during lockdowns.

State Government and local council support was however still on hand, she said.

However the job-search for an engineering job has been “really hard”, she concedes.

She’s ineligible for most graduate programs, which are open for Australian citizens only.

Plus she is locked out of many engineering jobs, because they require at least two years’ experience.

“But the thing is we put in the hard work, so we have got to have more opportunities.

“Hopefully there can be more intern programs for women in engineering so there’s a launch pad after graduation.”

Currently working in admin and as a pharmacy assistant, she also has hopes of teaching engineering.

“I wasn’t to inspire girls as well as anyone who wants to pursue this field. I want to show them there’s this opportunity.”

Ms D’Rozario has meanwhile deeply missed her family, who she’s been unable to visit throughout the pandemic.

“Even with this new variant, if I go home, I can’t come back. They are opening up borders but it’s too uncertain.

“I’m hoping my family will be here for my graduation in March.”

The award was presented as part of the Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce Business Awards held at Palmyra Hall, Dandenong on 2 December.

The category was sponsored by Chisholm Institute.