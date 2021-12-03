Community keeps Club alive

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Hospitality & Tourism Award

Sponsor: City of Greater Dandenong

Won by: Dandenong Club

Nominees: Classic Grillz, Dandenong Club, Sandown Greyhound Racing Club

The past two years have been a battle of survival for the Dandenong Club, as it has for all of Melbourne’s dining and entertainment venues.

The 65-year-old club is not only bouncing back out of Covid lockdown, but has been crowned the Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce’s Hospitality & Tourism award winner for 2021.

Jan Little, who runs the club’s food and wine club, said 2021 had been even slower than 2020.

“I’m so delighted and very proud in what we’ve done in the past few years under great difficulty,” Ms Little said.

“Thank you for the support of the local community and the members.”

She said the club was now starting to come back to life after lockdowns.

Live music was back, bowls members were returning to the world-class greens, the gaming room had re-opened and most regulars at the club had resurfaced.

The Dandenong Club was established in 1956, as an initiative by the Dandenong Chamber of Commerce to provide a hotel with dining and drinks for members and guests.

The stylish establishment includes four bars, a cafe, a bistro and function rooms with ample car parking.

The award was presented as part of the Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce Business Awards held at Palmyra Hall, Dandenong on 2 December.

The category was sponsored by City of Greater Dandenong.