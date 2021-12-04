City’s revenation ahead

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti congratulated local businesses recognised in the Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce’s awards.

“It was so pleasing to see our local businesses honoured for their hard work and dedication to their craft,” Cr Memeti said.

Post lockdown, the council was focused on “rejuvenating our great municipality in a COVID safe environment.”

“Together we are working to create a city that supports entrepreneurship, quality education and employment outcomes.

“Our local businesses are valued by our community and have our support for better times ahead in 2022.”